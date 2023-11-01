Oppo Find N4 Flip Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO Find N4 Flip OPPO Find N4 Flip is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 78,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹78,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO Find N4 Flip Price in India The starting price for the OPPO Find N4 Flip in India is Rs. 78,990. This is the OPPO Find N4 Flip base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OPPO Find N4 Flip in India is Rs. 78,990. This is the OPPO Find N4 Flip base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. OPPO Find N4 Flip (12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Oppo Find N4 Flip Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 4700 mAh

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 4700 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 402 ppi General Brand OPPO

Launch Date December 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200

Graphics Immortalis-G715 MC11

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

