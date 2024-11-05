 Vivo X200 spotted on Bluetooth SIG, hinting towards global launch- Report | Mobile News

Vivo X200 spotted on Bluetooth SIG, hinting towards global launch- Report

Vivo X200 appeared at the Bluetooth SIG certification with speculation of a global launch soon. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 05 2024, 12:20 IST
Vivo X200 spotted on Bluetooth SIG, hinting towards global launch- Report
Vivo X200 series is expected to launch soon in the global market, check details. (Han Boxiao/ Weibo)

Vivo X200 series is the popular flagship smartphone series which is known for its stylish design and exceptional camera offerings. The series was recently launched in China in October and now there are rumours about its global launch. In a recent report, it was highlighted the base variant of Vivo X200 is soon to make its global debut as the device was spotted in the Bluetooth SIG certification. Therefore, the smartphone is slowly making its way to the global market. Know what the new certification report reveals about Vivo X200.

Vivo X200 global launch

According to The TechOutlook report, the Vivo X200 appeared in the Bluetooth SIG certification with the model number V2415. Now, experts speculate that the new Vivo flagship series may soon get a global release. Although the certification did not reveal any other major specifications, expect the fact that it will support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While Bluetooth SIG showcased only one device, Taiwan's NCC and Malaysia's SIRIM certification was spotted with two models, Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. Apart from this, rumours also suggest that the series will also be launched in India during the second week of December.  Therefore, Vivo may release a public note for global launch soon. 

Vivo X200 series specifications

The global variant of Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are expected to sport a 6.67-inch and 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The devices will be likely powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. 

The Vivo X200 may come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX882 sensor. Whereas, the Vivo X200 Pro features a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto lens V3+ imaging chip. The devices are expected to be backed by 5800mAh and a 6000mAh battery.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 12:20 IST
