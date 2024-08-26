 Vivo Y18i launched in India at just Rs.7,999: Check display, camera, battery and more | Mobile News

Vivo Y18i launched in India at just Rs.7,999: Check display, camera, battery and more

Vivo Y18i was launched in the Indian markets at a budget-friendly price of Rs.7,999. Here is a look at the display, camera, battery and storage specifications of this new launch.

RICHA FULARA
Aug 26 2024, 15:30 IST
Vivo Y18i launched in India at just Rs.7,999: Check display, camera, battery and more
Vivo Y18i smartphone is available to purchase in space black and gem green colour options. (Vivo)

If you are looking to buy a good quality smartphone with a good battery and decent camera at an affordable price range, then you must check out the latest Vivo Y18i smartphone which has been launched in India for sale. 

Vivo Y18i which was announced on August 23, 2024, is an entry-level smartphone now available to buy in India. The smartphone is a part of Vivo's Y-series range and it comes with an impressive 5000 mAh battery along with 64GB internal memory storage at a budget-friendly price of Rs.7,999. The smartphone comes with a glass built on the front alongside a plastic frame and back. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Y18i specifications 

Vivo Y18i features a 6.56-inch IPS LCS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution and 528 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone runs on Vivo's Funtouch 14 based on the Android 14 operating system. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB of internal storage. The storage is extendable after installing a microSD card. 

Talking about camera specs, the pocket-friendly Vivo Y18i comes with a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and another 0.08 MP camera sensor with f/3.0 aperture on the back. The camera has two modes including LED flash and panorama for clicking high-quality photos. The users can also record videos in 1080 pixels at 30 frames per second. Apart from this, the smartphone has a 5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y18i smartphone is compatible with WiFi, Bluetooth, hotspot and GPS connectivity options. The smartphone supports a USB Type C 2.0 port for charging. The smartphone is dust as well as water-resistant with an IP54 rating.

Vivo Y18i price

Vivo Y18i is available at an affordable price of Rs.7,999 on different e-commerce sites and Vivo's own website. The smartphone can be purchased in Gem Green and Space Black colour options. It is set to be available for sale at retail stores across India.

