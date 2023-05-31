WWDC 2023: Expected on iOS 17, these features are already on Android phones

In just 5 more days, the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 will be here. During its day one keynote session, it is expected that CEO Tim Cook will announce iOS 17, the next major operating system update for iPhones. Throughout the years, iOS has been hailed for its innovation and optimization and Apple is expected to continue the trend. However, some of the leaked iOS 17 features may not be as unique as they have been in the Android ecosystem for some time now. Which are they? Let us take a look.

iOS 17 features already in Android 13

App sideloading

The first and one of the biggest features on the list is the app sideloading feature that is expected to come to iOS 17. After pressure from the EU, it has been reported that Apple will bring app sideloading to iPhones, effectively letting users download apps from third-party sources. However, it has also been reported that this feature could be limited to the EU region.

This feature has been in Android since its inception. Known as APK installations, users have been able to download and install apps from sources outside of the Play Store. In Android 8.0, Google introduced a new security feature called "Install unknown apps," which requires users to explicitly grant permission to install apps from sources other than the Google Play Store. This feature was designed to help protect users from malicious apps that could be downloaded from untrusted sources.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

SharePlay

Reports have suggested that iOS 17 could bring a new SharePlay feature that allows users to watch content with others over FaceTime calls.

Android has a feature called Live Sharing, which is similar to Apple's SharePlay. It was introduced in the Google Duo app in February 2022. Live Sharing allows you to share your screen with someone else during a video call. This means that you can watch a movie together, listen to music together, or even work on a project together.

Lock Screen update

It has also been rumored that the iOS 17 can add more lock screen features including changing font size, sharing lock screens, and possibly adding more widgets.

Android also has lock screen customization which lets users change font size. The feature was added in Android 12 which came out in February 2021. Android also lets users do a bunch of lock screen customization including adding third-party widgets, clock style, notification settings and more

Unique iOS 17 features

It should be noted that according to leaks, iOS 17 is also likely to feature a bunch of unique features that Android does not have. They include a Journaling app, a Mood Tracking feature, Apple Music customization, improvements in AirPlay and Wallet app, and much more.