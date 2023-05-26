WWDC 2023: These iPhones could get the iOS 17 update; Is yours on the list?

It's not just the upcoming iPhone 15 series that has Apple enthusiasts excited, but iOS 17 too as it is expected to bring a ton of new features on iPhones, apart from bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 kicks off on June 5 where Apple is expected to make several announcements related to iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and more. Although iOS 17 has us all hyped up, it could also spell trouble for some iPhone users as some iPhones could reportedly miss out on this big upgrade.

iOS 17 update

According to the latest reports, several iPhones are expected to receive Apple's next big update. However, some will be disappointed as they will not get it. Apple currently sells eight different iPhone models, ranging from the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to the slightly cheaper iPhone 12 and the budget iPhone SE. However, Apple tends to discontinue older models with the launch of its new iPhones.

Despite Apple supporting its iPhones for a period of almost 5 years, a feat that is yet to be matched by Android, as the chipsets get older, they are incapable of running the latest iOS version due to hardware limitations and thus, become obsolete. Apple is yet to release any official information about which iPhones could support the upcoming iOS 17 update but reports have hinted at the possible victims of this update.

Which iPhones could get iOS 17?

According to reports, the iPhone X could be one of the iPhones to miss out on iOS 17. iPhone X was one of the most influential launches in the history of iPhones as it introduced a major change in Apple's design strategy. The Cupertino-based tech giant got rid of the thick bezels as well as the home button and introduced a notch that also housed Apple's proprietary Face ID technology.

The other iPhones which could fall victim to the iOS 17 update are the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which launched alongside the iPhone X in 2017.

Do note that all this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple's WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5 where Apple will reveal which iPhones will get and which will miss out on iOS 17.