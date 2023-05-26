WWDC 2023: These iPhones could get the iOS 17 update; Is yours on the list?

If you’re anxiously waiting to try out the new features that iOS 17 will bring, do know that some iPhones could miss out on it. Check list of iPhones that could miss this big update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 17:26 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
View all Images
iOS 17 will bring some “nice to have” features to iPhones. (Unsplash)

It's not just the upcoming iPhone 15 series that has Apple enthusiasts excited, but iOS 17 too as it is expected to bring a ton of new features on iPhones, apart from bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 kicks off on June 5 where Apple is expected to make several announcements related to iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and more. Although iOS 17 has us all hyped up, it could also spell trouble for some iPhone users as some iPhones could reportedly miss out on this big upgrade.

iOS 17 update

According to the latest reports, several iPhones are expected to receive Apple's next big update. However, some will be disappointed as they will not get it. Apple currently sells eight different iPhone models, ranging from the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to the slightly cheaper iPhone 12 and the budget iPhone SE. However, Apple tends to discontinue older models with the launch of its new iPhones.

Despite Apple supporting its iPhones for a period of almost 5 years, a feat that is yet to be matched by Android, as the chipsets get older, they are incapable of running the latest iOS version due to hardware limitations and thus, become obsolete. Apple is yet to release any official information about which iPhones could support the upcoming iOS 17 update but reports have hinted at the possible victims of this update.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Which iPhones could get iOS 17?

According to reports, the iPhone X could be one of the iPhones to miss out on iOS 17. iPhone X was one of the most influential launches in the history of iPhones as it introduced a major change in Apple's design strategy. The Cupertino-based tech giant got rid of the thick bezels as well as the home button and introduced a notch that also housed Apple's proprietary Face ID technology.

The other iPhones which could fall victim to the iOS 17 update are the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which launched alongside the iPhone X in 2017.

Do note that all this information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple's WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5 where Apple will reveal which iPhones will get and which will miss out on iOS 17.

