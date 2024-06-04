 Xiaomi 14 CIVI specs and features leaked: Know what’s coming ahead of June 12 launch | Mobile News

Xiaomi 14 CIVI specs and features leaked: Know what’s coming ahead of June 12 launch

Xiaomi 14 CIVI launching on June 12, 2024. The company has finally revealed several specs of its upcoming smartphone, check the details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 04 2024, 10:44 IST

Xiaomi 14 CIVI specifications and colour options revealed ahead of launch. (mi.com)

Xiaomi 14 CIVI is launching this month on June 12 with a Leica Professional camera system. The smartphone is expected to be camera-focused just like the other Xiaomi 14 series smartphones. While the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is a camera-centric device, it is also expected to boost hardware requirements with powerful processors. Now, the company has finally revealed some of the smartphone specs, giving people a glimpse of what is expected to be announced during the launch. 

Also read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more

Xiaomi 14 CIVI specs and features

According to reports, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is the rebranded version of China launched Civi 4 Pro. Now, based on Flipkart's teaser, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI will feature a “segment premier Leica Professional camera system” and a triple camera which will consist of a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. It was also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 25mm cinematic HDR and 15mm ultrawide range with a 120-degree field-of-view. On the front, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI's front camera will feature a 32MP dual front camera which resembles the Civi 4 Pro.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2024

Apart from camera specs, the smartphone is expected to feature a floating quad-curve display which will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The display may provide up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It will likely be powered by the  Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. However, the storage variant and RAM were not revealed. For lasting performance, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI will come with a  4700 mAh battery which may support 67W fast charging. It was also revealed that the smartphone will come in three colour options: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black. 

Also read: Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'

However, more about the smartphone is yet to be revealed on the official launch date which is scheduled for June 12. The price for Xiaomi 14 CIVI is also yet to be determined, therefore, we must wait patiently to see what Xiaomi has in store for their users. 

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 10:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets