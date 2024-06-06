 Xiaomi Mix Flip spotted on IMEI website- Here’s everything you need to know about this foldable smartphone | Mobile News

Xiaomi Mix Flip spotted on IMEI website- Here’s everything you need to know about this foldable smartphone

Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to debut soon in the global market with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 06 2024, 09:37 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip spotted on IMEI website- Here’s everything you need to know about this foldable smartphone
Xiaomi is planning to bring its first Clamshell flip smartphone, know more. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is expected to enter the foldable market soon with its rumoured Xiaomi Mix Flip. The Clamshell flip smartphone is reportedly being developed and it is expected to be launched globally. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm the existence of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. However, the device was allegedly spotted on the IMEI Website with model number  2405CPX3DG. Know more about the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip and what the smartphone has in store for the users. 

Also read: Smartphones to launch in India in June 2024

You may be interested in

17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now
34% OFF
Xiaomi Mi A3
  • More than White
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹11,499₹17,499
Buy now
Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Obsidian
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹106,999
Check details

Xiaomi Mix Flip on IMEI Website

An X named Erencan Yılmaz shared screenshots of the IMEI Website containing details about the rumoured Xiaomi Mix Flip smartphone. The tipster also confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 14T device in global markets, joining the Xiaomi 14 series. The post said, “Xiaomi 14T series and MIX Flip will be officially available in the Global market.” According to speculations, it is expected that the “G” in model number 2405CPX3DG is reportedly for “Global” as the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Mix Fix has a model number 2405CPX3DC.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI specs and features leaked

As of now, it is expected that Xiaomi Mix Flip will be launched globally in the third quarter of 2024. Therefore, we still have some time to see what Xiaomi is planning to contribute in the foldable market and how it will compete with other clamshell devices such as  Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N3 Flip, the upcoming Motorola Razr 50, and others. 

Also read: Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'

Xiaomi Mix Flip expected specs

According to a Gadgets360 report, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to feature a display with 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it is expected to be backed by a 4900mAh battery. The battery may support 67W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP OV50E main camera, and a 60MP OV60A secondary camera with a 2x optical zoom. On the front, the Xiaomi Mix Flip may come with a 32MP selfie camera. 

However, note that the information is based on leaks and rumours and it does not provide any credibility until Xiaomi makes any official announcement. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 09:37 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more iphone 16 launch leaks roundup: display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more poco f6 review: ideal smartphone under 30,000 for gaming, multitasking foldable iphone without crease to launch in 2027, analysts reveal apple’s plan- all details oneplus 12 glacial white edition launched in india: check price, specs, availability and more smartphones to launch in india in june 2024: vivo x fold 3 pro, xiaomi 14 civi and more oneplus nord 4 launching soon in india: from camera to processor, everything you need to know samsung galaxy s25 ultra to come with big camera upgrades- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Xiaomi Mix Flip spotted on IMEI website- Here’s everything you need to know about this foldable smartphone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
best camera phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30000

Phones under Rs. 30,000 with best camera: Top 10 picks for picture-perfect moments

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets