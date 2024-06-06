Xiaomi Mix Flip spotted on IMEI website- Here’s everything you need to know about this foldable smartphone

Xiaomi is expected to enter the foldable market soon with its rumoured Xiaomi Mix Flip. The Clamshell flip smartphone is reportedly being developed and it is expected to be launched globally. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm the existence of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. However, the device was allegedly spotted on the IMEI Website with model number 2405CPX3DG. Know more about the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip and what the smartphone has in store for the users.

Xiaomi Mix Flip on IMEI Website

An X named Erencan Yılmaz shared screenshots of the IMEI Website containing details about the rumoured Xiaomi Mix Flip smartphone. The tipster also confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 14T device in global markets, joining the Xiaomi 14 series. The post said, “Xiaomi 14T series and MIX Flip will be officially available in the Global market.” According to speculations, it is expected that the “G” in model number 2405CPX3DG is reportedly for “Global” as the Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Mix Fix has a model number 2405CPX3DC.

As of now, it is expected that Xiaomi Mix Flip will be launched globally in the third quarter of 2024. Therefore, we still have some time to see what Xiaomi is planning to contribute in the foldable market and how it will compete with other clamshell devices such as Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N3 Flip, the upcoming Motorola Razr 50, and others.

Xiaomi Mix Flip expected specs

According to a Gadgets360 report, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is expected to feature a display with 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and it is expected to be backed by a 4900mAh battery. The battery may support 67W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP OV50E main camera, and a 60MP OV60A secondary camera with a 2x optical zoom. On the front, the Xiaomi Mix Flip may come with a 32MP selfie camera.

However, note that the information is based on leaks and rumours and it does not provide any credibility until Xiaomi makes any official announcement.

