iPhone 17 Air may be thinnest, lightest iPhone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why

iPhone 17 Air rumours have picked up the pace in the past couple of weeks and several analysts have given us insights on what to expect from the rumoured slim iPhone breaking cover next year. Now, a recent report by 9to5Mac has helped us paint a clear image of what the iPhone 17 Air may be for Apple and where it would stand in the iPhone 17 series lineup.

Also read: iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place

You may be interested in 1% OFF 1% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 1% OFF 1% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Plus Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

iPhone 17 Air may not be the best in the lineup

Early rumours suggested that Phone 17 Slim is believed to be an even more high-end option placed above the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the series. The device was said to feature a large 6.65-inch LTPO display and carry a price tag of $1,299. However, as per recent reports, iPhone 17 Air will likely sit between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. “If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don't really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone.” Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said. He believes that iPhone 17 Air will likely be a bigger hit than the fourth flagship model that the company started to introduce with 2020 including the mini and the Plus models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 series launching in September: Why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one?

Based on how Apple uses the Air suffix with iPads and Max, 9to5Mac believes that the iPhone 17 Air may be the thinnest and lightest iPhone model till date, however it may not be a top of the line variant. It is believed that iPhone 17 Air will feature a single rear camera and will be placed lower than the Pro models. However, it will cost more than the vanilla model that will still have two rear cameras.

Also read: Apple Event: iPhone 16 launch poster ‘leaked' with iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro marketing materials- All details

iPhone 17 Air paving the way for Ultra model

According to Mark Gurman, Apple may try to squeeze down the capabilities of the iPhone Pro model in a smaller design. With the Pro features in a slimmer design, it will likely make a successful iPhone Ultra model. Gurman hints that the first slim iPhone model may pave the way for the future ‘Ultra' device.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!