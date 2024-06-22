Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Review: Good smartphone to buy at 32,999 that is built to last

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Review: In the world of smartphones, companies are always trying to outdo each other with the latest features and best prices. This keeps things interesting for us, the consumers! Joining this battle, Oppo recently launched the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G in India. The device features a MediaTek chipset and a Full HD+ display, promising a blend of strong performance and exceptional toughness.

On the one hand, this phone is touted as the country's first IP69-rated smartphone, marking a significant step for Oppo by integrating military-grade durability into the F-series for the very first time. In this review, we'll explore its key features, performance metrics, and user experience to determine if the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G lives up to the buzz and is worth your investment.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Review: Design and Durability

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G impresses with its sleek design and robust build quality. The device is available in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy, I reviewed the Midnight Navy variant. The rear panel features a siloxane coating to resist stains, ensuring it looks pristine. High-quality materials make the device not only visually appealing but also feels solid and premium in hand.

The back of this phone is pretty cool. It has a round camera bump with two lenses and a flash, but instead of another camera, they put a microphone there to keep things looking simple. This definitely makes the phone look cleaner. The material on the back is a mix of fancy vegan leather and a plastic stripe in the middle. It feels nice to hold, and the curved edges make it even more comfortable. Even though the frame is plastic, the phone is still pretty thin and light at just under 7.58mm and 177 grams. The front has a curved screen, and the borders around it aren't the thinnest, but they're totally fine for a phone at this price point.

However, the standout feature of the F27 Pro Plus 5G is its exceptional durability. It is the first phone to achieve the highest levels of dust and water resistance with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. According to Oppo, this means the device can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets and even immersion in water for up to 30 minutes. This makes the phone extremely resilient and ready to face various harsh conditions. Additionally, the display works with wet fingers, and the phone boasts 360-degree Armour Body protection and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

In my own test, I submerged the phone in a 5-litre water jug for about 15 minutes, and it continued to function perfectly without any issues. Just a friendly reminder: if your Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G gets wet, make sure to dry it completely before charging.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Review: Display

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G features a stunning 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. A unique Splash Touch Function allows seamless use even with wet fingers, making it perfect for those with an active lifestyle. During a demo at the Oppo's Factory visit, the phone was submerged for an hour and then subjected to a strong water jet, yet it continued to function perfectly, showcasing its impressive durability.

The display excels in colour reproduction and viewing angles, delivering an exceptional multimedia experience. While the peak brightness of 950 nits may not be the highest on the market, it is more than adequate for most lighting conditions, including bright sunlight. The AMOLED technology ensures vibrant colours and deep blacks, enhancing activities such as movie watching, gaming, and web browsing.

Additionally, the display supports Widevine L1 and HDR10+ certifications, guaranteeing compatibility with high-definition streaming services and superior video playback quality.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G: Performance and Software

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, the same as its predecessor. This chipset handles everyday tasks efficiently, but it's not the strongest option in its class. For users interested in heavy gaming or demanding applications, there might be more powerful alternatives available at this price range. During my testing with games like BGMI and Free Fire Max at full graphics, the device initially performed well, but it started to warm up and showed some lag after extended use. However, on lower graphics settings, the performance remained smooth without any issues.

The phone runs on ColorOS 14, based on Android 14, providing a fluid and customizable user experience. With a standard 8GB of RAM, multitasking is seamless, and most apps run smoothly, whether you're binge-watching, browsing, or scrolling through Instagram.

Unfortunately, the software experience is somewhat diminished by the presence of bloatware. The phone comes pre-loaded with numerous games and the Glance lock screen, which may be annoying for some users. Although these can be uninstalled, their initial presence can be a turnoff.

On the bright side, Oppo has been gradually introducing AI features to ColorOS. The AI Eraser in the Photos app is particularly impressive, allowing users to remove small objects from images seamlessly, as if they were never there.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Review: Cameras

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G offers a diverse camera experience, though it's a bit of a mixed bag overall. The main 64MP sensor performs well in good lighting conditions, capturing detailed shots with a decent dynamic range. The photos tend to lean towards warmer tones with noticeable shadows, which adds a dramatic flair, particularly suitable for social media without needing much editing.

The portrait mode uses the main camera with some software tweaks. It adds a nice depth effect and accurately detects skin tones. In low light, however, the main camera struggles a bit with dynamic range and white balance, sometimes losing detail. Nighttime photos are okay but not outstanding.

For videos, you can shoot in 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, which is good at this price range. But fast-moving shots might look a bit shaky because there's no optical image stabilisation. This might be fixed with an update later.

There's also a 2MP depth sensor for portraits, though its actual impact is questionable. The portrait mode itself works well, giving clear edges and a natural blur effect (bokeh). It can sometimes make skin tones too bright and requires subjects to be fairly close.

On the front, the 8MP camera takes detailed selfies and videos, which is a plus. Overall, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G's cameras offer decent performance for casual photography and social media sharing, with some room for improvement in low light and video stability.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Review: Battery Performance

When it comes to smartphones, battery life is crucial, and the Oppo F27 Pro Plus excels in this department. Equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging (included in the package), this phone charges to full capacity in just about 50 minutes with the provided charger. On a single charge, moderate users can enjoy up to 7 hours of screen time, making it a dependable companion for daily tasks. For heavier usage scenarios like mild gaming and frequent camera use, along with a high refresh rate enabled, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus still manages to deliver a full day of power. Even in flight mode with 50 percent battery, it lasted over 19 hours, showcasing its endurance in various conditions.

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G Verdict

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is a durable and stylish phone with a long-lasting battery. It boasts exceptional toughness with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making it ideal for clumsy users or those in harsh environments. The display is beautiful and functional, even working with wet fingers.

However, the camera system is decent for everyday use, but low-light performance could be better. The phone also comes with bloatware, which can be a nuisance.

If you prioritise durability, battery life, and a stylish design, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G is a solid option. However, if you're a power user or a photography enthusiast, there might be better choices available at this price point.