 Vivo V40e review: A balanced mid-ranger with worthy upgrades | Mobile Reviews

Vivo V40e review: A balanced mid-ranger with worthy upgrades

Vivo V40e review: This mid-ranger brings several improvements over its predecessor, but is it a worthwhile investment? Check out the detailed review to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 13:12 IST
Vivo V40e review: A balanced mid-ranger with worthy upgrades
Vivo V40e is priced at Rs. 28999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Vivo V40e review: It is quite amusing to see how Vivo has launched two generations of smartphones in the same year but with massive upgrades. Earlier in May, I reviewed the Vivo V30e which instantly grabbed my eye when it came to the matte and glossy rear panel. Now, the Vivo V40e made its debut in September with an entirely new design and some required upgrades.

This year, Vivo has focused on bringing a sleek and lightweight design for its mid-range smartphone segment and the Vivo V40e follows the same direction. Apart from design, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset which has brought some refinement to the device. I have been using the Vivo V40e for over 2 weeks to examine its capabilities. Overall, the smartphone did not disappoint me at all, and it does come with some great improvements. Check out the Vivo V40e review to know if it's a top contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

More about Vivo V40e
Vivo V40e
  • Royal Bronze
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Vivo V40e first impression: A decent mid-ranger, with a slim and light profile

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V40e review: Design and display

 

Vivo V40e
Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Vivo V40e has an entirely new design in comparison to its predecessor, however, it follows a similar design as the Vivo V40 and the T3 Ultra. Similar to these models, the smartphone features a sleek and lightweight design. While, the marble-like finish and the vertically placed pill-shaped camera module look impressive from afar, in real life I was not very impressed with the plastic material used on the rear panel and the frame.

Apart from the rear panel, the overall look and feel of the smartphone are decent. What's interesting about the device is that, despite being 7.4mm thick and 183 grams in weight, it's the Vivo V40e is backed by a massive 5500mAh battery. The smartphone has also received an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance which is decent considering the price range.

In terms of display, the Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display that provides an amazing viewing experience with punchy colours and bright colours. But, since, it comes with a curved display, you may encounter accidental taps. Watching content on Netflix was a treat to the eyes, thanks to Widevine L1.

Also read: Vivo V40e vs Vivo V40

The smartphone also offers a 120Hz refresh rate making the device responsive and it offers quick action, making your experience all premium. The Vivo V40e also sports up to 4500nits brightness that enables easy smartphone usage even during direct sunlight conditions. Therefore, the V40e excels in the display and design department.

Vivo V40e review: Camera

Vivo V40e
Vivo V40e comes with a dual camera setup and Aura light. (Aishwarya Panda)
Vivo V40e comes with a dual camera setup and Aura light. (Aishwarya Panda)

In terms of camera performance, the Vivo V40e retains a similar camera setup as the V30e with a 50MP main camera with OIS and Sony IMX882 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. However, there are some noticeable differences or we can say improvements, that make the overall experience promising. The main camera captures detailed daylight images with bright colours and clarity. However, you'll also notice a great deal of processing, making the colour look extremely bright. I liked daylight photography, as it captured the scenes with natural light and hues, however, when the Aura light feature was on, it made the image the image looked flashy or unnaturally bright. Also, the usability of the Aura light was confusing for me as you have to set the colour tones.

The portrait shots on Vivo V40e also provided an average performance as again the focused object seemed processed and unnatural. On the other hand, 8MP ultrawide worked fine with a decent field of view and clarity.

Image Samples

See all photos Icon
+7 more

Vivo V40e review: Performance

Vivo V40e
The Vivo V40e is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Vivo V40e is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

The Vivo V40e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC which has been seen in several newly launched mid-range smartphones this year such as Motorola Edge 50 Neo, iQOO Z9s, and others. To my surprise, the smartphone performed quite effortlessly with heavy to moderate tasks. The day-to-day tasks are a breeze and playing graphic-intensive games on the device is also smooth.

Also read: Vivo V40e vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus

I was able to play BGMI and Call of Duty at a Higher graphic setting without any stutter or lag for about 40 to 45 minutes. However, you may notice minor frame rate drops during longer hours of gameplay. Considering last year's Vivo V30e, the V40e is an impressive performance upgrade. Apart from impressive performance, Vivo has also rectified the heating problems that occurred in last year's model, and the V40e showcased some improved thermal heat management.

In terms of the software, the Vivo V40e runs on FunTouch OS based on Android 14, while, the usage was smooth and user-friendly, you may notice some bloatware and pre-installed Vivo apps.

Vivo V40e review: Battery

In terms of battery life, the Vivo V40e is backed by a 5500mAh battery that showcases a major upgrade. The smartphone could easily run an entire day even with heavy usage which left me surprised. Even after rigorous usage, I was still left with a good 20% battery at the end of the day, therefore, you can easily use the smartphone for up to 16 hours with a single charge, making it an ideal smartphone for longer battery life. Apart from battery life, the Vivo V40e sports 80W fast charging which recharges the device in about 45 minutes which is quite promising.

Vivo V40e review: Verdict

The Vivo V40e review is a decent mid-ranger smartphone which manages day-to-day tasks with ease. It is also good for rare multitasking as it powers MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. One of the most attractive things about Vivo V40e is that it comes with an amazing display that offers exceptional visuals while gaming or watching HD content. In my opinion, the design and camera capabilities could have been better.

 

Rating
3.5 out of 5
Price
INR 28,999/-
Product Name
V40e
Brand Name
Vivo
Pros
  • Punchy display
  • Good battery life
  • Smooth navigation
Cons
  • Average camera
  • Average design and materials
Specifications
  • Display
    6.77-inch
  • Rear camera
    50MP
  • Front camera
    32MP
  • Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • Battery
    5500mAh

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 13:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile Reviews Vivo V40e review: A balanced mid-ranger with worthy upgrades
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 fans anticipate trailer 2 release amid leaks, hints, and growing speculation of holiday surprise
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans unite in hope for an imaginary Mexico DLC expansion experience
GTA 6 screenshot reveals stunning detail; Fans eagerly anticipate more insights before launch

GTA 6 screenshot reveals stunning detail; Fans eagerly anticipate more insights before launch

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets