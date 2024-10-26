Vivo V40e review: A balanced mid-ranger with worthy upgrades

Vivo V40e review: It is quite amusing to see how Vivo has launched two generations of smartphones in the same year but with massive upgrades. Earlier in May, I reviewed the Vivo V30e which instantly grabbed my eye when it came to the matte and glossy rear panel. Now, the Vivo V40e made its debut in September with an entirely new design and some required upgrades.

This year, Vivo has focused on bringing a sleek and lightweight design for its mid-range smartphone segment and the Vivo V40e follows the same direction. Apart from design, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset which has brought some refinement to the device. I have been using the Vivo V40e for over 2 weeks to examine its capabilities. Overall, the smartphone did not disappoint me at all, and it does come with some great improvements. Check out the Vivo V40e review to know if it's a top contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Vivo V40e review: Design and display

The Vivo V40e has an entirely new design in comparison to its predecessor, however, it follows a similar design as the Vivo V40 and the T3 Ultra. Similar to these models, the smartphone features a sleek and lightweight design. While, the marble-like finish and the vertically placed pill-shaped camera module look impressive from afar, in real life I was not very impressed with the plastic material used on the rear panel and the frame.

Apart from the rear panel, the overall look and feel of the smartphone are decent. What's interesting about the device is that, despite being 7.4mm thick and 183 grams in weight, it's the Vivo V40e is backed by a massive 5500mAh battery. The smartphone has also received an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance which is decent considering the price range.

In terms of display, the Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display that provides an amazing viewing experience with punchy colours and bright colours. But, since, it comes with a curved display, you may encounter accidental taps. Watching content on Netflix was a treat to the eyes, thanks to Widevine L1.

The smartphone also offers a 120Hz refresh rate making the device responsive and it offers quick action, making your experience all premium. The Vivo V40e also sports up to 4500nits brightness that enables easy smartphone usage even during direct sunlight conditions. Therefore, the V40e excels in the display and design department.

Vivo V40e review: Camera

In terms of camera performance, the Vivo V40e retains a similar camera setup as the V30e with a 50MP main camera with OIS and Sony IMX882 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. However, there are some noticeable differences or we can say improvements, that make the overall experience promising. The main camera captures detailed daylight images with bright colours and clarity. However, you'll also notice a great deal of processing, making the colour look extremely bright. I liked daylight photography, as it captured the scenes with natural light and hues, however, when the Aura light feature was on, it made the image the image looked flashy or unnaturally bright. Also, the usability of the Aura light was confusing for me as you have to set the colour tones.

The portrait shots on Vivo V40e also provided an average performance as again the focused object seemed processed and unnatural. On the other hand, 8MP ultrawide worked fine with a decent field of view and clarity.

Vivo V40e review: Performance

The Vivo V40e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC which has been seen in several newly launched mid-range smartphones this year such as Motorola Edge 50 Neo, iQOO Z9s, and others. To my surprise, the smartphone performed quite effortlessly with heavy to moderate tasks. The day-to-day tasks are a breeze and playing graphic-intensive games on the device is also smooth.

I was able to play BGMI and Call of Duty at a Higher graphic setting without any stutter or lag for about 40 to 45 minutes. However, you may notice minor frame rate drops during longer hours of gameplay. Considering last year's Vivo V30e, the V40e is an impressive performance upgrade. Apart from impressive performance, Vivo has also rectified the heating problems that occurred in last year's model, and the V40e showcased some improved thermal heat management.

In terms of the software, the Vivo V40e runs on FunTouch OS based on Android 14, while, the usage was smooth and user-friendly, you may notice some bloatware and pre-installed Vivo apps.

Vivo V40e review: Battery

In terms of battery life, the Vivo V40e is backed by a 5500mAh battery that showcases a major upgrade. The smartphone could easily run an entire day even with heavy usage which left me surprised. Even after rigorous usage, I was still left with a good 20% battery at the end of the day, therefore, you can easily use the smartphone for up to 16 hours with a single charge, making it an ideal smartphone for longer battery life. Apart from battery life, the Vivo V40e sports 80W fast charging which recharges the device in about 45 minutes which is quite promising.

Vivo V40e review: Verdict

The Vivo V40e review is a decent mid-ranger smartphone which manages day-to-day tasks with ease. It is also good for rare multitasking as it powers MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. One of the most attractive things about Vivo V40e is that it comes with an amazing display that offers exceptional visuals while gaming or watching HD content. In my opinion, the design and camera capabilities could have been better.