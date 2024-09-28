Vivo V40e vs Vivo V40: Know which V-series smartphone you should buy

Vivo V40e vs Vivo V40: The new generation of Vivo V-series smartphones are finally launched. Currently, the series includes three models, the Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro and the Vivo V40e. If you are considering buying any one of these smartphones but are confused about which one to pick, then we have curated a specification comparison between the newly launched Vivo V40e and the Vivo V40. Check which of the latest V series smartphones is worth the money and hype.

Vivo V40e vs Vivo V40

Design and display: In terms of design the Vivo V40e and Vivo V40 look quite similar, however, the camera layouts are slightly different. The V40e features a plastic rear panel making it significantly lighter, whereas, the V40 features a glass back. The Vivo V40 also features a Smart Aura Light, however, the V40e just have a regular flashlight.

For display, the Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Vivo V40 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. As of now, Vivo has not revealed the exact brightness nits for the V40e.

Camera: In terms of camera, the Vivo V40 features a Zeiss-integrated dual camera setup consisting of a 50 MP AF main camera with OIS support and a 50 MP AF wide-angle secondary camera. On the other hand, the V40e comes with a dual camera system that features a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS support and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both smartphones offer a 50MP selfie camera.



Performance and battery: In terms of multitasking and performance, the Vivo V40e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The Vivo V40 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. For lasting performance, the V40e and V40 are backed by a 5500 mAh battery that supports a 80W fast charging.

Price: The Vivo V40e comes with a starting price of Rs.28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Vivo V40 is priced at 34,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

