 Moto G4 Plus 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto G4 Plus 32GB

    Moto G4 Plus 32GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G4 Plus 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto G4 Plus 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Moto G4 Plus 32gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • BSI Sensor
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.2
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 76.6 mm
    • Black, White
    • 155 grams
    • 153 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.8 mm
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 70.99 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Moto
    • May 17, 2016 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Moto G4 Plus 32GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952
    • Adreno 405
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 25.3 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moto G4 Plus 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G4 Plus 32Gb in India?

    Moto G4 Plus 32Gb price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G4 Plus 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Moto G4 Plus 32Gb?

    What is the Moto G4 Plus 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G4 Plus 32Gb Waterproof?

    Moto G4 Plus 32gb