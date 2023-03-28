 Moto G40 Fusion Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Moto G40 Fusion

Moto G40 Fusion is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹13,999
64 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Moto G40 Fusion Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • 01h 54m 03s
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Turbo Power, 20W
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.7
Design
  • 169.6 mm
  • 9.7 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 225 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • Dynamic Gray, Frosted Champagne
  • 75.9 mm
Display
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 20.5:9
  • 395 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • IPS LCD
  • 85 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 85.43 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • G40 Fusion
  • May 1, 2021 (Official)
  • Moto
  • Yes
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Head: 0.85 W/kg, Body: 1.20 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • 19.0 s
  • Adreno 618
  • 8 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.1
Moto G40 Fusion FAQs

What is the price of the Moto G40 Fusion in India?

Moto G40 Fusion price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G40 Fusion?

How many colors are available in Moto G40 Fusion?

What is the Moto G40 Fusion Battery Capacity?

Is Moto G40 Fusion Waterproof?

View More

    Moto G40 Fusion