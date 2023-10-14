Moto G44 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G44 Moto G44 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 18,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹18,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G44 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G44 in India is Rs. 18,990. This is the Moto G44 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto G44 in India is Rs. 18,990. This is the Moto G44 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Moto G44 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Moto G44 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 50 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) General Operating System Android v12

Brand Moto

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Adreno 619 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?