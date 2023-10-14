 Moto G54 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Moto G54 256GB

Moto G54 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G54 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto G54 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
MotoG54256GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
MotoG54256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
MotoG54256GB_Ram_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39304/heroimage/158912-v1-moto-g54-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MotoG54256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39304/heroimage/158912-v1-moto-g54-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MotoG54256GB_4
1/18 MotoG54256GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
2/18 MotoG54256GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
3/18 MotoG54256GB_Ram_12GB"
4/18 MotoG54256GB_3"
View all Images 5/18 MotoG54256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹14,999
256 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7020
50 MP + 8 MP
16 MP
6000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
Moto G54 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the Moto G54 256GB in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Moto G54 256GB base model with 12 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Moto G54 256GB in India is Rs. 14,999.  This is the Moto G54 256GB base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Green, Midnight Blue, Mint Green and Pearl Blue.

Moto G54 256GB

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Pearl Blue
Moto G54 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 8 MP
  • 16 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Battery
  • Yes, Turbo, 30W
  • Yes
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
Design
  • 73.8 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • 192 grams Below
  • Back: Plastic
  • 161.5 mm
  • Black, Blue, Green, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, Pearl Blue
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
  • Dust proof
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 86 %
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 405 ppi
  • 85.58 %
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • 560 nits
General
  • Android v13
  • September 13, 2023 (Official)
  • Moto
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.07 W/kg, Body: 1.09 W/kg
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
Performance
  • IMG BXM-8-256
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • 12 GB
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
