Moto G5s Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Moto G5S Plus in India?
Moto G5S Plus price in India at 15,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
