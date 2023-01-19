 Moto G5s Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto G5S Plus

    Moto G5S Plus is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G5S Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto G5S Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Moto G5s Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 15W
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 168 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 76.2 mm
    • Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 153.5 mm
    • 8.0 mm
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 16:9
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 71.13 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • Moto
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • G5S Plus
    • August 29, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    Performance
    • Adreno 506
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 51.1 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moto G5s Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G5S Plus in India?

    Moto G5S Plus price in India at 15,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G5S Plus?

    How many colors are available in Moto G5S Plus?

    What is the Moto G5S Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G5S Plus Waterproof?

    Moto G5s Plus