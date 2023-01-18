 Moto G5s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Moto G5S

    Moto G5S is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G5S from HT Tech. Buy Moto G5S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30721/heroimage/117318-v4-moto-g5s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30721/images/Design/117318-v4-moto-g5s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30721/images/Design/117318-v4-moto-g5s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30721/images/Design/117318-v4-moto-g5s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30721/images/Design/117318-v4-moto-g5s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto G5s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • No
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.0
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 73.5 mm
    • Lunar Gray, Fine Gold, Midnight Blue
    • 8.2 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 150 mm
    • 157 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    • 16:9
    • 67.46 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    General
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • August 29, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • G5S
    • Moto
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    • 28 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 21.7 GB
    Moto G5s FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G5S in India?

    Moto G5S price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G5S?

    How many colors are available in Moto G5S?

    What is the Moto G5S Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G5S Waterproof?

    Moto G5s