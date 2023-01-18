 Moto G6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Moto Phones Moto G6

    Moto G6

    Moto G6 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G6 from HT Tech. Buy Moto G6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32002/heroimage/123634-v10-moto-g6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32002/images/Design/123634-v10-moto-g6-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32002/images/Design/123634-v10-moto-g6-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32002/images/Design/123634-v10-moto-g6-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32002/images/Design/123634-v10-moto-g6-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    12 MP + 5 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Moto G6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Turbo Power
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • CMOS
    • F1.8
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.3 mm
    • 167 grams
    • 72.3 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 153.8 mm
    • Indigo Black
    Display
    • 1080 x 2160 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    • 75.4 %
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • Yes
    General
    • G6
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • Moto
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 5, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Moto G6 FAQs

    What is the price of the Moto G6 in India?

    Moto G6 price in India at 8,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G6?

    How many colors are available in Moto G6?

    What is the Moto G6 Battery Capacity?

    Is Moto G6 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Moto G6