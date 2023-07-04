 Moto G8 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Moto G8 Plus

Moto G8 Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G8 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto G8 Plus now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹13,999
64 GB
6.3 inches (16 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP
25 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Moto G8 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 25 MP
Battery
  • 01h 46m 11s
  • Up to 327 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Turbo, 15W
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 34.4 Hours(2G)
  • 4000 mAh
  • Up to 34.4 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • CMOS
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • F2.0
  • F2.0
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.8µm pixel size)
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Cosmic Blue, Crystal Pink
  • 75.8 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 158.4 mm
  • 188 grams
  • 9.0 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
Display
  • 19:9
  • 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • IPS LCD
  • 400 ppi
  • 82.1 %
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • October 29, 2019 (Official)
  • G8 Plus
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Moto
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • 4 GB
  • 11 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 610
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 22.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 16MP + 5MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 51 GB
Moto G8 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Moto G8 Plus in India?

Moto G8 Plus price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Moto G8 Plus?

How many colors are available in Moto G8 Plus?

How long does the Moto G8 Plus last?

What is the Moto G8 Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Moto G8 Plus Waterproof?

View More

    Moto G8 Plus