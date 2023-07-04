Moto G8 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G8 Plus Moto G8 Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G8 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Moto G8 Plus now with free delivery.