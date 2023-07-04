Moto G8 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Moto G8 Plus in India?
Moto G8 Plus price in India at 12,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
