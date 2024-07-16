 Moto G85 256gb - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 16 Jul 2024

Moto G85 256GB

Moto G85 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 21,200 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto G85 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Moto G85 256GB now with free delivery.
Olive Green Cobalt Blue Urban Grey
256 GB
Moto G85 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the Moto G85 256GB in India is Rs. 21,200.  This is the Moto G85 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Olive Green, Cobalt Blue and Urban Grey. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Moto G85 256gb Latest Update

Moto G85 256gb Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo Power, 33W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Build Material

    Back: PMMA, Vegan Leather

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    73.06 mm

  • Weight

    172 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Thickness

    7.59 mm

  • Colours

    Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey

  • Height

    161.91 mm

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93 %

  • Display Type

    P-OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.8 %

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Launch Date

    July 16, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    Moto

  • Camera Features

    8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Quad Phase Detection autofocus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/1.67, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(1.12µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 8 4 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
8 8 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 12 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Moto Mobile   /   Moto G85 256GB

Last updated date: 12 August 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Moto Mobile   /   Moto G85 256GB
    Moto G85 256gb
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender