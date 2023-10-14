Moto G91 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G91 Moto G91 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G91 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G91 in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Moto G91 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto G91 in India is Rs. 19,999. This is the Moto G91 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Moto G91 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Moto G91 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 387 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Operating System Android v12

Brand Moto

Launch Date October 30, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1 Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Graphics Adreno 618

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)

RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 8 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

