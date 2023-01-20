Moto M 64gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Moto M 64Gb in India?
Moto M 64Gb price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3050 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.