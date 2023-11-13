 Mtr S1500 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 13 Nov 2023

MTR S1500

MTR S1500 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,100 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MTR S1500 from HT Tech. Buy MTR S1500 now with free delivery.
Light Green
Key Specs

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

3000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

MTR S1500 Price in India

The starting price for the MTR S1500 in India is Rs. 1,100.  It comes in the following colors: Light Green.

MTR S1500

Light Green, 2.4 inches Display Size, TFT
Mtr S1500 Full Specifications

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Battery

    3000 mAh

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Colours

    Light Green

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Launch Date

    November 13, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    MTR

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Mtr S1500