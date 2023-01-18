 Nextbit Robin Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nextbit Mobile Nextbit Robin

    Nextbit Robin

    Nextbit Robin is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2680 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nextbit Robin from HT Tech. Buy Nextbit Robin now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26809/heroimage/nextbit-robin-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26809/images/Design/nextbit-robin-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26809/images/Design/nextbit-robin-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26809/images/Design/nextbit-robin-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2680 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    2680 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Nextbit Robin Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2680 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2680 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Quick, v2.0
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 72 mm
    • Blue, Mint
    • 150 grams
    • 149 mm
    • 7.0 mm
    Display
    • 69.32 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Yes
    • Robin
    • May 30, 2016 (Official)
    • Nextbit
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Nano
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 MSM8926
    • Adreno 418
    • Hexa Core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Nextbit Robin FAQs

    What is the price of the Nextbit Robin in India?

    Nextbit Robin price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 MSM8926; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2680 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nextbit Robin?

    How many colors are available in Nextbit Robin?

    What is the Nextbit Robin Battery Capacity?

    Is Nextbit Robin Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nextbit Robin