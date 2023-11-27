Nokia 105 Classic Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Nokia 105 Classic in India is Rs. 999. This is the Nokia 105 Classic base model with 4 MB RAM and 4 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Charcoal. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.