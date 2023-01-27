 Nokia 110 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 110

    Nokia 110

    Nokia 110 is a Symbian phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1020 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 110 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 110 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹1,299
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1020 mAh
    Symbian
    amazon
    ₹ 1,299 M.R.P. ₹1,699
    Nokia 110 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1020 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10.5 Hours(2G)
    • 1020 mAh
    • Up to 637 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 637 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 220x176 @ 10 fps
    • F2.4
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • 14.80 mm
    • 110 mm
    • 80 grams
    • Black, Blue, Green, Purple
    • 46 mm
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 65K
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 20.15 %
    General
    • Symbian
    • 110
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Nokia
    • June 17, 2012 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Recording option, Stereo FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, ASF, AVI, M4V, WMV
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, ASF, AVI, M4V, WMV
    • Yes, RDS, Recording option, Stereo FM
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, AMR, M4A (Apple lossless), MIDI, MP3, MP4, WAV, WMA
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 16 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited, 1000 entries
    • Calculator, Converter, Dictionary, Stopwatch, World clock, To-Do, Alarm
    • Yes, Windows Live / MSN
    • Yes
    • Yes, POP3, SMTP
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Nokia 110