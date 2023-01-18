 Nokia 130 Dual Sim 2017 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017

    Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017

    Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,550 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1020 mAh Battery and 8 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹1,550
    8 MB
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1020 mAh
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 1,679
    Buy Now

    Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017 Price in India

    Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017 price in India starts at Rs.1,550. The lowest price of Nokia 130 Dual SIM 2017 is Rs.1,679 on amazon.in.

    Nokia 130 Dual Sim 2017 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 1020 mAh
    Battery
    • 1020 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 14.2 mm
    • 48.4 mm
    • 111.5 mm
    • Black, Grey, Red
    Display
    • 18.89 %
    • TFT
    • 114 ppi
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • August 28, 2017 (Official)
    • Nokia
    • 130 Dual SIM 2017
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v3.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 4 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 MB
    Nokia 130 Dual Sim 2017 FAQs

    What is the Nokia 130 Dual Sim 2017 Battery Capacity?

    Nokia 130 Dual Sim 2017 has a 1020 mAh battery.

    Is Nokia 130 Dual Sim 2017 Waterproof?

    Nokia 130 Dual Sim 2017