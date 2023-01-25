 Nokia 3310 New Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia 3310 New

    Nokia 3310 New is a phone, available price is Rs 5,500 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1200 mAh Battery and 16 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 3310 New from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 3310 New now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30287/heroimage/112809-v1-nokia-3310-new-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30287/images/Design/112809-v1-nokia-3310-new-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30287/images/Design/112809-v1-nokia-3310-new-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30287/images/Design/112809-v1-nokia-3310-new-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30287/images/Design/112809-v1-nokia-3310-new-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,500
    16 MB
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    2 MP
    1200 mAh
    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 190 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia 3310 New Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 1200 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 744 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 22.1 Hours(2G)
    • 1200 mAh
    • Up to 744 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 22.1 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • 2 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    Design
    • Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow
    • 51 mm
    • 12.8 mm
    • 115.6 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 256
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 30.26 %
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    General
    • Nokia
    • May 18, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • 3310 New
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, v3.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, WAP
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • 16 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Nokia 3310 New FAQs

    What is the Nokia 3310 New Battery Capacity?

    Nokia 3310 New has a 1200 mAh battery.

    Is Nokia 3310 New Waterproof?

    Nokia 3310 New