Nokia 6.1 (nokia 6 2018) - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 17,271 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹17,271
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
16 MP
8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 in India is Rs. 17,271.  At Amazon, the Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 can be purchased for Rs. 15,465.  This is the Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 base


Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 16 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • 3000 mAh
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 507 Hours(2G)
  • 3000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
Design
  • Black, Blue, White
  • 8.6 mm
  • 75.8 mm
  • 148.8 mm
  • Case: Metal Back: Metal
  • 172 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 73.76 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 16:9
  • 401 ppi
General
  • Nokia
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • Android One
  • April 6, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, RDS
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Adreno 508
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • 14 nm
  • LPDDR4
  • 3 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Nokia 6.1 (nokia 6 2018) FAQs

What is the price of the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) in India?

Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018)?

How many colors are available in Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018)?

How long does the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) last?

What is the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) Battery Capacity?

Is Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) Waterproof?

View More

    Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018