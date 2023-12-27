Nokia 6.1 (nokia 6 2018) - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Nokia 6
Nokia 6 (Matte Black/Silver, 32GB)
The starting price for the Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 in India is Rs. 17,271. At Amazon, the Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 can be purchased for Rs. 15,465. This is the Nokia 6 1 Nokia 6 2018 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and White. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.