Nokia 6 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nokia 6 Nokia 6 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia 6 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia 6 now with free delivery.