 Nuvo Flash Nf24 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nuvo Flash NF24

    Nuvo Flash NF24

    Nuvo Flash NF24 is a phone, available price is Rs 875 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nuvo Flash NF24 from HT Tech. Buy Nuvo Flash NF24 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹875
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    ₹ 899 M.R.P. ₹999
    Buy Now

    Nuvo Flash Nf24 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 1000 mAh
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • Yes
    Design
    • 123 mm
    • 51 mm
    • 13 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 28.46 %
    • 167 ppi
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • Nuvo
    • August 27, 2015 (Official)
    • Flash NF24
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Nuvo Flash Nf24 FAQs

    What is the Nuvo Flash Nf24 Battery Capacity?

    Nuvo Flash Nf24 has a 1000 mAh battery.

    Is Nuvo Flash Nf24 Waterproof?

    Nuvo Flash Nf24