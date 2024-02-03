 Oukitel Wp23 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Oukitel WP23

Oukitel WP23 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 21,500 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 Processor , 10600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Oukitel WP23 from HT Tech. Buy Oukitel WP23 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 03 February 2024
OukitelWP23_Display_6.52inches(16.56cm)
1/1 OukitelWP23_Display_6.52inches(16.56cm)
Key Specs
₹21,500
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
10600 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
₹17,500 20% OFF
Oukitel WP23 Price in India

The starting price for the Oukitel WP23 in India is Rs. 21,500.  At Amazon, the Oukitel WP23 can be purchased for Rs. 17,500.  This is the Oukitel WP23 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

OUKITEL, WP23, Android 13, Rugged Smartphone, 10600mAh Mobile Phone 6,52 inch HD+ 4GB

OUKITEL, WP23, Android 13, Rugged Smartphone, 10600mAh Mobile Phone 6,52 inch HD+ 4GB(7GB)+64GB 1TB extention Rugged Outdoor Phone 13MP+5MP Camera
₹22,000 ₹17,500
Oukitel Wp23 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765
  • 5 MP
  • 10600 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Up to 55 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 10600 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 800 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • 4138 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • Single
Design
  • 82.25 mm
  • 174.2 mm
  • 373 grams
  • Black, Green, Orange
  • 17.4 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68, IP69K
Display
  • TFT
  • 450 nits
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 71.63 %
  • 85 %
  • 20.5:9
  • 60 Hz
General
  • Oukitel
  • December 20, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.1
    Oukitel Wp23