 Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga Mark 2

    Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 price in India starts at Rs.13,990. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 is Rs.13,988 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • Yes, Quick
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Gold
    • 76 mm
    • 7.7 mm
    • 151 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 72.5 %
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • November 23, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Eluga Mark 2
    • Yes
    • Panasonic
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Mark 2?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Mark 2?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Mark 2 Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga Mark 2