    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Clockify, Loom to OneTab, 5 amazing Google Chrome extensions that you just must try

    If Google Chrome is your daily web-browsing platform, then there are chances that you spend a lot of time on it. To enhance your productivity, Google Chrome extensions can customize the browsing experience and can add features and functionality thereby making your job that much easier. Try out these 5 amazing Google Chrome extensions that will enhance your productivity.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 20:01 IST
    Checker Plus
    First on the list is Checker Plus for Gmail - it lets you receive notifications, read, listen to or delete emails without opening Gmail and easily manage multiple accounts. Plus, it is the fastest and easiest way to manage multiple email accounts (Chrome Web Store)
    Clockify Time Tracker
    Clockify Time Tracker: It can help you rack time from anywhere on the web and improve productivity in one click. It tracks the time you spend on projects and analyzes your productivity. You can use Clockify on the web, desktop, and mobile (Chrome Web Store)
    Loom
    Loom: This Chrome extension simplifies the recording screen and camera with one click. Plus, you can share that content in an instant with a link. (Chrome Web Store)
    OneTab
    OneTab: As its name suggests it condenses tabs into one to save up to 95% memory and reduce tab clutter. All you need to do, whenever you find yourself with too many tabs, is click the OneTab icon to convert all of your tabs into a list. When you need to access the tabs again, you can either restore them individually or all at once. (Chrome Web Store)
    Grammarly
    Grammarly: Accept it or not, Grammarly is one of the best Chrome extensions that saves you time and stops you from making grammatical mistakes. (Chrome Web Store)
    Google Chrome
    All of these Chrome extensions can be downloaded and added to your browser from the Chrome Web Store.  (Unsplash)
    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 19:37 IST
