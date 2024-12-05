Latest Tech News Photos Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event is here: Know about themed missions, rewards, and more

Know all about the new Free Fire x Pushpa 2 collaboration and what new has been introduced to the game. 

| Updated on: Dec 05 2024, 15:32 IST
Free Fire Max has collaborated with a new South Indian film, Pushpa 2 which has brought new events, rewards, emotes, characters and more to the game. Pushpa 2 has recently been released in threaters and it is already gaining much popularity among the youth. 
The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event was rolled out today December 5 and it will stay live on the server till December 15. Therefore, players have a good 10 players to complete missions and win Pushpa 2-themed rewards. (Garena Free Fire)
The collaboration brings an exciting storyline to Free Fire Max with action-packed sequences, popular dialogues, and emotes that will enhance the gaming experience.  (ff.garena.com)
The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event includes the new Pushpa-inspired character skins which include Pushpa Raj along with themed outfit and Pushpa’s Axe. The event also includes new weapon skins themed around the film.  (ff.garena.com)
When players go to the Pushpa 2 event section, they will hear the new movie-themed music along with the icon dialogue “Main jhukega nahi!”  (ff.garena.com)
The events bring exciting emotes that mimic Pusha’s action and dance moves. Currently, the game is a new Faded Wheel event which includes Pusha’s voice such as “Fire nahi, wildfire hai” and “Pushpa ko national khiladi samjha hai kya? International hai.” (Garena Free Fire)
Free Fire Max has also introduced a new Pushpa Raj bundle which includes a shirt, pants, hairstyle, shoes, and much more which resembles, Allu Arjun’s character in the film Pushpa 2. (Free Fire/ Instagram)
In upcoming updates, Garena is also expected to roll out themed missions such as survival tasks or bounty hunts, after which players can win exclusive rewards for free without spending any additional money or diamonds.  (Garena International)
Apart from the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 collaboration, Garena has also rolled out the new OB47 update which includes new features, characters, and updates, to keep the game engaging and exciting for players.  (ff.garena.com)
Such events, updates, and collaborations increase excitement among players to win rewards and flaunt their gaming style with their squad. Now head towards the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event and win amazing prizes. (Garena International)
