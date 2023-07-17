Home Photos Infinix Hot 30 sale starts on Flipkart tomorrow; check price and specs

Infinix Hot 30 sale starts on Flipkart tomorrow; check price and specs

Check out the exclusive features of the new Infinix Hot 30 5G and its price.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 17:41 IST
The Infinix Hot 30 5G is priced competitively at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499 for 8(4GB + 4GB Virtual)+ 128 GB and 16(8GB+ 8GB Virtual) +128 GB variants respectively.
The Infinix Hot 30 5G is priced competitively at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499 for 8(4GB + 4GB Virtual)+ 128 GB and 16(8GB+ 8GB Virtual) +128 GB variants respectively.
1/5 The Infinix Hot 30 5G is priced competitively at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499 for 8(4GB + 4GB Virtual)+ 128 GB and 16(8GB+ 8GB Virtual) +128 GB variants respectively. (Infinix)
The infinix Hot 30 features a massive 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The infinix Hot 30 features a massive 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
image caption
2/5 The infinix Hot 30 features a massive 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (infinix)
The Hot 30 5G is powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Octa Core chip and it sports UFS 2 memory, offering three times faster storage speed for enhanced data transfer and app loading times.
The Hot 30 5G is powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Octa Core chip and it sports UFS 2 memory, offering three times faster storage speed for enhanced data transfer and app loading times.
image caption
3/5 The Hot 30 5G is powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Octa Core chip and it sports UFS 2 memory, offering three times faster storage speed for enhanced data transfer and app loading times. (infinix)
The Hot 30 5G highlight is its exceptional camera capabilities. It is quipped with a 50MP Dual AI camera and Quad Flash for Pro Camera Modes and also features an 8MP AI selfie camera with Dual Flash which will give you an amazing photography experience.
The Hot 30 5G highlight is its exceptional camera capabilities. It is quipped with a 50MP Dual AI camera and Quad Flash for Pro Camera Modes and also features an 8MP AI selfie camera with Dual Flash which will give you an amazing photography experience.
image caption
4/5 The Hot 30 5G highlight is its exceptional camera capabilities. It is quipped with a 50MP Dual AI camera and Quad Flash for Pro Camera Modes and also features an 8MP AI selfie camera with Dual Flash which will give you an amazing photography experience. (infinix)
The Infinix Hot 30 5G is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing 20% extra capacity compared to its predecessor. The device supports Type-C Fast Charging, which juices up the smartphone quickly.
The Infinix Hot 30 5G is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing 20% extra capacity compared to its predecessor. The device supports Type-C Fast Charging, which juices up the smartphone quickly.
image caption
5/5 The Infinix Hot 30 5G is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing 20% extra capacity compared to its predecessor. The device supports Type-C Fast Charging, which juices up the smartphone quickly. (Flipkart)
First Published Date: 17 Jul, 17:41 IST
keep up with tech

