Realme 10 Pro 5g Coca Cola Edition Price in India (12, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola Edition Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola Edition is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola Edition from HT Tech. Buy Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola Edition now with free delivery.