 Realme 6i 6gb Ram Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 6i 6GB RAM

    Realme 6i 6GB RAM

    Realme 6i 6GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 6i 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 6i 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    4300 mAh
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme 6i 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4300 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Flash, 30W: 100 % in 55 minutes
    • 4300 mAh
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • ISO control
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 74.8 mm
    • 162.1 mm
    • Eclipse Black, Lunar White
    • 8.9 mm
    • 191 grams
    Display
    • 405 ppi
    • 90.5 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 84.13 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 480 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Yes
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • July 31, 2020 (Official)
    • 6i 6GB RAM
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.138 W/kg, Body: 0.586 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G90T
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 23.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme 6i 6gb Ram