 Realme 9 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme 9 5G

    Realme 9 5G

    Realme 9 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 9 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme 9 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37252/heroimage/149648-v4-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37252/images/Design/149648-v4-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37252/images/Design/149648-v4-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37252/images/Design/149648-v4-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37252/images/Design/149648-v4-realme-9-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,749 M.R.P. ₹18,999
    Buy Now

    Realme 9 5G Price in India

    Realme 9 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 5G is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 9 5G price in India starts at Rs.14,999. The lowest price of Realme 9 5G is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 9 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • 01h 59m 20s
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.6 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.1
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • ISOCELL Plus
    Design
    • 188 grams
    • Meteor Black, Stargaze White
    • 74.8 mm
    • 162.5 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 83.92 %
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 90.5 %
    • 600 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 405 ppi
    General
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 10, 2022 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    • realme
    • 9 5G
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Head: 1.053 W/kg, Body: 0.738 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • 20.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme 9 5g