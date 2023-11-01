Realme C4 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C4 Realme C4 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,290 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme C4 Price in India The starting price for the Realme C4 in India is Rs. 13,290. This is the Realme C4 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme C4 in India is Rs. 13,290. This is the Realme C4 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Realme C4 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Realme C4 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

User Replaceable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes Display Pixel Density 271 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Operating System Android v11

Model C4

Brand realme

Launch Date September 18, 2023 (Unofficial)

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Custom UI ColorOS Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

VoLTE Yes

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0 Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765

Processor Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 4 GB

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

Processor Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

USB OTG Support Yes

