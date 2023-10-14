Realme C45y Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C45Y Realme C45Y is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,490 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T618 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the Realme C45Y in India is Rs. 13,490. This is the Realme C45Y base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Realme C45y Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor Unisoc T618

Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 252 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Operating System Android v12

Brand realme

Launch Date October 18, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 4 GB

Chipset Unisoc T618

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

