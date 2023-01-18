 Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128gb Summary

    The Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone with a full HD plus display, quad-rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery, supporting fast charging and a carbon fiber cooling system. The realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The smartphone is 9.4mm thick and weighs around 191g. It comes in two colour variants: White Knight and Black Ninja.

    Price

    The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs 16,499 for its 8+128 GB model.

    Storage

    The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 405ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. The smartphone has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

    Processor

    The Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G95 processor powers the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and it comes equipped with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

    Camera

    The Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.3 aperture, B&W Portrait lens and a macro lens, both with an f/2.4 aperture. Super Nightscape, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost are amongst the different modes available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 16 MP Sony IMX 471 camera on the front with an f/2.1 aperture for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery, with a support of 65W SuperDart charging technology.

    Top rivals

    iQOO Z3, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G are amongst Realme Narzo 20 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the connectivity options for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Magnetic Induction Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration Sensor, Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, and OTG Storage Format: FAT32, NTFS, EXFAT are all included in the smartphone.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-narzo-20-pro/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-narzo-20-pro-review-price-in-india-specifications-2302664%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB Price in India

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB is Rs.16,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 38 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.1
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor RS
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 191 grams
    • Black Ninja, White Knight
    • 75.4 mm
    • 162.3 mm
    • 9.4 mm
    Display
    • 90.5 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 405 ppi
    • 480 nits
    • 83.36 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • September 25, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • Narzo 20 Pro 128GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.990 W/kg, Body: 0.934 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4
    • 12 nm
    • 20.0 s
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • MediaTek Helio G95
    • 64 bit
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128gb