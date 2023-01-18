Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128gb Summary

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro 128GB was launched in 2020. It's a premium smartphone with a full HD plus display, quad-rear camera configuration, powerful performance and a big battery, supporting fast charging and a carbon fiber cooling system. The realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The smartphone is 9.4mm thick and weighs around 191g. It comes in two colour variants: White Knight and Black Ninja.



Price



The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs 16,499 for its 8+128 GB model.



Storage



The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2400×1080) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 405ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. The smartphone has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.



Processor



The Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G95 processor powers the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and it comes equipped with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.



Camera



The Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.3 aperture, B&W Portrait lens and a macro lens, both with an f/2.4 aperture. Super Nightscape, Panorama, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost are amongst the different modes available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 16 MP Sony IMX 471 camera on the front with an f/2.1 aperture for selfies.



Battery



The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery, with a support of 65W SuperDart charging technology.



Top rivals



iQOO Z3, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G are amongst Realme Narzo 20 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the connectivity options for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Magnetic Induction Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration Sensor, Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, and OTG Storage Format: FAT32, NTFS, EXFAT are all included in the smartphone.



