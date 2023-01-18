 Realme Narzo 30 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 30 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 30 5G now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Realme Narzo 30 5G Price in India

    Realme Narzo 30 5G price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 5G is Rs.15,299 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 30 5G price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 5G is Rs.15,299 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 30 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 655 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 655 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • 02h 11m 22s
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F2.1
    • Fixed Focus
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25.6 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 185 grams
    • 162.5 mm
    • 74.8 mm
    • Racing Blue, Racing Silver
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 405 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 600 nits
    • 90.5 %
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 83.92 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • June 30, 2021 (Official)
    • Narzo 30 5G
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.190 W/kg, Body: 1.173 W/kg
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 21.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Realme Narzo 30 5g