 Realme Narzo 30 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 30 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 30 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
RealmeNarzo30_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
RealmeNarzo30_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeNarzo30_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35516/heroimage/141718-v7-realme-narzo-30-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo30_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35516/heroimage/141718-v7-realme-narzo-30-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo30_4
RealmeNarzo30_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
RealmeNarzo30_FrontCamera_16MP"
RealmeNarzo30_Ram_4GB"
RealmeNarzo30_3"
RealmeNarzo30_4"
Key Specs
₹12,499
64 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Realme Narzo 30 Price in India

Realme Narzo 30 price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.

Realme Narzo 30 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Dart, 30W: 100 % in 65 minutes
  • Up to 768 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • F2.1
  • Single
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exmor RS
  • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 9.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 192 grams
  • 162.3 mm
  • 75.4 mm
  • Racing Blue, Racing Silver
Display
  • 90.5 %
  • 580 nits
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 83.36 %
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 405 ppi
General
  • realme
  • Narzo 30
  • June 29, 2021 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Realme UI
  • Android v11
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.972 W/kg, Body: 1.218 W/kg
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-G76 MC4
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio G95
  • LPDDR4X
  • 28.0 s
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
Realme Videos

View all
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

    Realme Narzo 30