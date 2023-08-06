Realme Narzo 30 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

realme narzo 30
realme narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) - MediaTek Helio G95 processor I Full HD+ display with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
₹13,499
₹14,999
Buy Now
Realme Narzo 30 price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.
Realme Narzo 30 price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 is Rs.13,499 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.