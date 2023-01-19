 Realme Narzo 30 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 30 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 30 Pro now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro Price in India

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is Rs.15,299 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Dart, 30W: 100 % in 65 minutes
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.1
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    Design
    • 75.1 mm
    • 194 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.1 mm
    • 162.2 mm
    • Sword Black, Blade Silver
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 600 nits
    • 90.5 %
    • 83.74 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • Narzo 30 Pro
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • February 24, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.188 W/kg, Body: 0.758 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MC3
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • 19.0 s
    • MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6873V
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro