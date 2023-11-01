 Realme Narzo 50 128gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 50 128GB

Realme Narzo 50 128GB

Realme Narzo 50 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,899 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G96 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 50 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 50 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
RealmeNarzo50128GB_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
RealmeNarzo50128GB_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeNarzo50128GB_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37212/heroimage/149540-v5-realme-narzo-50-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo50128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37212/heroimage/149540-v5-realme-narzo-50-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeNarzo50128GB_4
1/12 RealmeNarzo50128GB_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/12 RealmeNarzo50128GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
3/12 RealmeNarzo50128GB_RAM_6GB"
4/12 RealmeNarzo50128GB_3"
View all Images 5/12 RealmeNarzo50128GB_4"
Key Specs
₹12,899
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Helio G96
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Realme Narzo 50 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 50 128GB in India is Rs. 12,899.  This is the Realme Narzo 50 128GB base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 50 128GB in India is Rs. 12,899.  This is the Realme Narzo 50 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Speed Blue and Speed Black.

Realme Narzo 50 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Speed Blue, Speed Black
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock
icon12% off

realme narzo 50A

realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
₹12,999 ₹11,499
Buy Now
icon31% off

Realme narzo 50

Realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
₹17,999 ₹12,499
Buy Now
icon19% off

realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge

realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 6GB,128GB Storage ） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge
₹15,999 ₹12,999
Buy Now

Realme Narzo 50 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • MediaTek Helio G96
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Dart, 33W
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Dual Video Recording Ultra Steady Video
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.05, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
Design
  • Speed Blue, Speed Black
  • 194 grams Below
  • 164.1 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • 75.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 480 nits
  • 400 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 90.8 %
  • 84.88 %
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 20:9
General
  • Realme UI
  • Android v11
  • March 3, 2022 (Official)
  • realme
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.184 W/kg, Body: 0.824 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • 64 bit
  • 6 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G96
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 104 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Realme
Icon
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
Realme Narzo 60X 5G
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 11,749
₹14,999
Buy Now
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 8,829
₹10,999
Buy Now
Realme 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,741
₹18,999
Buy Now
Realme Mobiles Icon
Realme Narzo 50 128GB Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,797
₹18,498
Buy Now
POCO M5 Pro 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 14,490
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A13s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 12,999
Check Details
Realme Narzo 70A Prime
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 10,999
Check Details

Realme Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great DesignIcon
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Realme Narzo 50 128GB News

Icon
Check out the new variant of variant of Narzo N53.
Realme announces new variant of Narzo N53! Check price, specs, more
24 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60
Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000
11 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60x 5G
Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G; price, charging, camera, battery, chip, rivals and more
07 Sep 2023
Realme C51
Realme C51: Price, specifications and features
05 Sep 2023
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
05 Sep 2023
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G
Realme 11 Pro+ review: Premium design and powerful performance but 200MP camera?
04 Sep 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Realme Narzo 50 128gb