 Realme Narzo 60i Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme Narzo 60i

Realme Narzo 60i is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹19,490 (speculated)
64 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 60i Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 60i in India is Rs. 19,490.  This is the Realme Narzo 60i base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Realme Narzo 60i in India is Rs. 19,490.  This is the Realme Narzo 60i base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 60i

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Realme Narzo 60i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 270 ppi
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • October 21, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • realme
  • Android v11
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.1
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • MediaTek Helio G85
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • No
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
More from Realme
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹ 11,999
Check Details
Realme Narzo 60X 5G
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple
₹ 12,999
Check Details
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
₹ 8,999
Check Details
Realme 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold
₹ 15,999
Check Details
Realme Narzo 60i Competitors
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Frosted Green, Mystique Blue, Matte Black
₹ 13,999
Check Details
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹ 19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
₹ 19,990
Check Details
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black Dusk, Blue Tide
₹ 16,902
Check Details
Vivo T1 44W 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Ice Dawn, Starry Sky, Midnight Galaxy
₹ 17,999
Check Details
IQOO Z6 Lite 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mystic Night, Stellar Green
₹ 12,499
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy F41 128GB
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Fusion Green, Fusion Black, Fusion Blue
₹ 20,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 128GB
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White, Graphite Black
₹ 17,999
Check Details
POCO X5 Pro
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - POCO Yellow, Horizon Blue, Astral Black
₹ 21,900
Check Details
OPPO A78 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glowing Black, Glowing Purple
amazon
₹ 18,999
₹21,999
Buy Now

Realme Videos

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Realme Narzo 60i News

Realme Narzo 60
Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000
11 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60x 5G
Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G; price, charging, camera, battery, chip, rivals and more
07 Sep 2023
Realme C51
Realme C51: Price, specifications and features
05 Sep 2023
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
05 Sep 2023
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G
Realme 11 Pro+ review: Premium design and powerful performance but 200MP camera?
04 Sep 2023
Realme 11 5G
Realme 11 5G, Buds Air 5 Pro launched in India; Check price, specifications, features
29 Aug 2023
    Realme Narzo 60i