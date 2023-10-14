Realme Narzo 60i Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 60i Realme Narzo 60i is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.51 inches (16.54 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 60i Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 8 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)

Processor MediaTek Helio G85

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 18W

Capacity 6000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Screen Size 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Launch Date October 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

RAM 4 GB

Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor No Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

