Realme V23 Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme V23

    Realme V23 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 20,290 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme V23 from HT Tech. Buy Realme V23 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,290 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme V23 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dart, 18W
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    Design
    • 75.1 mm
    • 190 grams
    • 163.8 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.98 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • V23
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 9, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • No
    • 256 GB
    Realme V23