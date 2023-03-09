 Realme X2 8gb Ram Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme X2 8GB RAM

    Realme X2 8GB RAM

    Realme X2 8GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Realme X2 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 65 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • No
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.81 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Pearl White, Pearl Blue, Pearl Green
    • 158.7 mm
    • 182 grams
    • 75.2 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    Display
    • 84.07 %
    • 91.9 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 403 ppi
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • realme
    • X2 8GB RAM
    • Realme UI
    • December 20, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Head: 1.160 W/kg, Body: 0.521 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 21.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • 8 nm
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 618
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Up to 114 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme X2 8gb Ram