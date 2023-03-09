Realme X2 8gb Ram Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme X2 8GB RAM Realme X2 8GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X2 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme X2 8GB RAM now with free delivery.