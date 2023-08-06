 Realme X7 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme X7

Realme X7

Realme X7 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4310 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X7 from HT Tech. Buy Realme X7 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
RealmeX7_Display_6.4inches(16.26cm)
RealmeX7_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeX7_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35058/heroimage/139725-v4-realme-x7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeX7_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35058/heroimage/139725-v4-realme-x7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RealmeX7_4
RealmeX7_Display_6.4inches(16.26cm)
RealmeX7_FrontCamera_16MP"
RealmeX7_Ram_6GB"
RealmeX7_3"
RealmeX7_4"
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4310 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
4310 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme X7 Price in India

Realme X7 price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Realme X7 is Rs.18,399 on amazon.in.

Realme X7 price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Realme X7 is Rs.18,399 on amazon.in.

Realme X7 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 4310 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • 4310 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Super Dart, 50W: 50 % in 18 minutes
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 16 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.8
  • Exmor RS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • F2.5
Design
  • Space Silver, Nebula
  • 74.4 mm
  • 160.9 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • 176 grams
Display
  • 90.8 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 82.61 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 600 nits
  • 411 ppi
  • 20:9
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Super AMOLED
  • 60 Hz
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • February 4, 2021 (Official)
  • Yes
  • realme
  • Realme UI
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • X7
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 0.917 W/kg, Body: 0.561 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.1
Performance
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6873V
  • 6 GB
  • 20.0 s
  • Mali-G57 MC3
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • Up to 113 GB
  • Yes
  • No
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme Videos

View all
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Realme X7